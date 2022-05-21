Save the date for summer wedding show

The Arizona Wedding Show, which features more than 200 of the Valley’s top wedding experts all in one place, returns June 5.

According to organizers, in 2022, there will be an estimated 2.6 million weddings — the most since 1984. With such an influx of celebrations, planning ahead will be key to a successful event. From finding the perfect venue and photographer to planning honeymoon details, the show has everything soon-to-be newlyweds need. Participating vendors will showcase items such as cake, flower arrangements, gowns, bridal makeup, photo booths and more.

The show, held during Pride Month, marks Arizona Wedding Show’s inaugural partnership with LGBT Weddings (www.lgbtweddings.com) in an effort to provide a supportive, inclusive and welcoming environment for all attendees. It will offer an environment where members of the LGBTQ+ community can have open and comfortable conversations with vendors and find vendors that specialize in LGBTQ weddings.

Arizona Wedding Show will be held Sunday, June 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Phoenix Convention Center, South Building, 33 S. 3rd St. in downtown Phoenix. For more information, visit www.arizonaweddingshowjune.com.