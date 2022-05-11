Scouts sell 2.6 million boxes of cookies

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, and this year, the Girl Scouts¬–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) are celebrating some sweet success.

From Jan. 17 to Feb. 27, participating Girl Scouts across central and northern Arizona sold more than 2.6 million boxes of cookies, and along the way built essential entrepreneurial skills imperative to leadership and future success.

In addition to helping girls learn essential life skills like decision making, money management, people skills, business ethics and goal setting, the program helps Girl Scouts earn money for fun, educational activities and community projects.

“Our 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season was the most memorable one yet,” shared Christina Spicer, Interim Co-CEO of GSACPC. “Despite selling during a pandemic and experiencing inventory shortages, our girls were confident and innovative as they engaged with customers across central and northern Arizona. We celebrate their entrepreneurial spirit and are grateful for the generous support from the community.”

The funds raised through the cookie program will allow local girls to take part in a variety of programs, community outreach projects and enrichment over the next year.

For more information, visit www.girlscoutsaz.org.