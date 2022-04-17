Series offers insights into military history

The public is invited to Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave., for a military history series featuring veteran guest speakers.

The series kicks off Sunday, April 24, with David Kampf, Navy veteran and Civil War reenactor, who will present “Notes on the American Civil War.” On Sunday, May 22, Pete Lumianski, Captain, U.S. Navy, Retired, will present “Honoring Arizona’s Cold War Veterans.”

Programs will be presented from 8–9 a.m. both days. Coffee will be provided.

RSVPs from the public are appreciated. Leave a message for Carol Culbertson, church Veterans Ministry team, at 602-943-7834.