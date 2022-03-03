‘SlopeFest returns April 2 after hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, ‘SlopeFest, which is Sunnyslope’s largest annual signature event, will bring family-friendly community fun to Palma Park Saturday, April 2.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and includes family entertainment, arts and crafts, demonstrations, food vendors, community services information and more.

“Slope Fest has not been held the last two years because of COVID,” shared Jeff Tisot, president of the East Sunnyslope Neighborhood Association & Block Watch, which coordinates the event. “This year we are doing it and it is going nuts. There are so many people that want to get involved.”

The East Sunnyslope group will be joined by neighborhood associations and block watch groups from across the area.

The Tour de Sunnyslope will be held in conjunction with ‘SlopeFest 2022. The Phoenix Police Bike Squad will head up this all-ages bike ride on a pre-designated route through Sunnyslope. The ride will be escorted by patrol cars with flashing lights to add a bit of excitement, and safety, to the event.

Registration for the Tour de Sunnyslope is required and begins at 8:30 a.m. The ride begins at Palma Park at 9 a.m. Appropriate dress, helmets and closed-toe shoes are requested.

Palma Park is located at 1135 E. Dunlap Ave. in Phoenix. For more information, visit www.eastsunnyslope.com.