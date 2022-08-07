Sweet Rocky loves cuddles, learning new tricks

One hundred sixty days (and counting). That is how long this sweet pup has been in the care of the Arizona Humane Society (AHS), looking for his perfect forever home. Rocky is an absolutely handsome nine-year-old Staffordshire mix who was originally brought to AHS all the way back in February of this year as an owner surrender because his previous family could no longer care for him.

Although he can be shy at first, once Rocky gets to know you, he will beg for your attention. Super wiggly and sweet, this cute baby loves to get pets, does well on a leash and wants cuddles from his human friends at all times. Rocky’s perfect day consists of lots of playing, tons of smiles and learning even more tricks. As smart as he is handsome, Rocky knows his basic commands but would love to bond with his human by learning more.

Rocky would do best meeting any doggos in the home to ensure their energy levels are a good fit and will need a cat/critter free home. Those interested in meeting Rocky are encouraged to visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to learn more or setup an appointment — plus, his adoption fee is waived.

While Rocky might have been adopted by the time of your Virtual Matchmaking Adoption by Appointment (his number is 678247), AHS has dozens more wonderful pets who also need loving homes. Take a moment to meet some of the other dogs, cats and other companion animals at the shelter. Interested adopters can view available pets on the “Adopt” pages on the website and schedule an appointment online to meet their next furry friend. Visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.

