Sweet Shar Pei mix is looking for a home

Ryker is an adorable Shar Pei mix that was originally brought to the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) all the way back in 2019 as an owner surrender. Unfortunately, his previous owner was experiencing homelessness and recognized their inability to properly care for him any longer, thus their decision to give him a chance at finding the perfect forever home.

Once in AHS’ care, he was quickly adopted but recently returned in January of this year, making him one of the longest residents at the shelter. With a new family at the top of his wish list, the very energetic boy would love to find an active home that is dedicated to helping him get his wiggles out on a daily basis. Ryker also loves playing in the water and would be ecstatic to have a pool to splash around in. Even a kiddie pool is A-Okay in his book.

All those who know Ryker say he is a very sweet baby who loves people but would be best in a home with older children that are at least 13 years of age and as the only pup in the home, as he wants all the attention to himself. Additionally, training classes would help this unique baby get his energy out and strengthen the human-pet bond between him and his new family.

Ryker’s animal number is 618568. AHS’ Virtual Adoption Matchmaking Program by appointment is available to place pets with their forever families. While Ryker may already have been adopted by the time of a matchmaking appointment, AHS has dozens of other wonderful pets who need loving homes. Interested adopters are encouraged to take a moment to meet some of the dogs, cats and other companion animals at the shelter, or view available pets on the Adopt pages on the website.

To schedule an appointment online or to see all adoptable animals right now, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.

