Tournament to raise funds for foundation

Area nonprofit Young Visionaries Board will host a cornhole tournament fundraiser for the Foundation for Blind Children this month, and Valley residents are invited to attend.

Scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., residents are invited to join the Young Visionaries Board for its inaugural Bags for the Blind event, a cornhole tournament with music, entertainment, food and drinks. The fundraiser is inclusive of all skill levels with plenty of entertainment for those who don’t make it to the final rounds.

One hundred percent of proceeds will benefit the Foundation for Blind Children, an organization that serves the blind and visually impaired of all ages, from birth to currently 102 years old. The nonprofit is an essential resource to families and children with blindness or low vision. With three Valley locations, the organization strives to serve as the community’s resource for blind, visually impaired and multi-handicapped children, adults, and their families.

Tickets cost $200 for a team of two; spectator tickets are $50, free for those ages 10 and under. Bags for the Blind will be held at Foundation for Blind Children, 1234 E. Northern Ave., Phoenix. To learn more about Foundation for Blind Children, visit or www.seeitourway.org.