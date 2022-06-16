Transit book now a thing of the past

In April, Valley Metro said goodbye to the transit book and is now encouraging residents to plan their trips digitally.

The Valley Metro app provides trip planning information and allows riders to track their bus or light rail train in real time. Rider alerts are also available in the app. The app is one of many ways to access transit information.

For more options visit www.valleymetro.org/online-tools. Those who do not have access to a smartphone can call 602-262-RIDE (7433) to find assistance.