Valleylife to celebrate a ‘Legacy of Love’

Valleylife invites residents to join in their mission to enhance the quality of life of people with disabilities as it celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Valleylife provides individuals with disabilities of all ages the opportunity to live a live with choices, independence and dignity. It services a full range of disabilities and by supporting such a broad spectrum of individuals, they have an in-depth understanding of how disability affects each person’s life, and what support is needed.

The Diamond Jubilee Gala, the 2022 Legacy of Love Gala, will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 5 p.m., at the Sheraton Phoenix Crescent Hotel, 2620 W. Dunlap Ave, Phoenix. Proceeds from the event will benefit the art program and medical services at Valleylife.

Valleylife is located at 1142 W. Hatcher Rd., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-371-0806 or visit www.valleylifeaz.org/events.