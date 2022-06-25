Willo announces 2023 Home Tour & Street Fair

At its May meeting, the Willo Neighborhood Association announced that the 34th annual Willo Home Tour & Street Fair (WHT) will be held Feb. 19, 2023. Board president Dr. Robert Cannon also announced that Linda Doescher and David Roth-Gonzalez would lead as the event co-chairs.

Initially planned in the 1920s, Willo is one of Phoenix’s first historic neighborhoods and is now part of the core of Central Phoenix. Architectural styles range from Tudors, bungalows, Spanish colonials and later ranch styles.

Look for updates at www.willophx.com and the Willo Neighborhood events Facebook page.