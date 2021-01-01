Arizona Cocktail Weekend offers three signature events

Arizona Cocktail Weekend returns President’s Day weekend, Feb. 19–21, to celebrate its 10th anniversary event.

This year’s festivities include three signature evening events: Cocktail Carnival on Feb. 19 at Walter Where?House, 702 N. 21st Ave.; Top Bar on Feb. 20 at The Croft Downtown, 22 E. Buchanan St.; and Last Slinger Standing on Feb. 21 at The Churchill, 901 N. 1st St., all in downtown Phoenix.

For additional information or to purchase tickets to any of the events, visit www.arizonacocktailweekend.com.