New restaurant celebrates region’s heritage, history

The Sheraton Phoenix Downtown unveiled Carcara restaurant in March as one of the final phases of a property-wide renovation.

Described as “a celebration of the local Phoenix community’s heritage and history, showcasing locally-sourced ingredients in Sonoran-inspired dishes and hand-crafted cocktails,” Carcara invites guests to immerse themselves in the destination with a modern design incorporating lush greenery and warm, earth tones along with an expansive 14-foot tree in the center of the dining room. Outside, the perimeter of the patio is lined with Cara Cara orange trees, the inspiration and namesake for the restaurant. The menu uses locally sourced ingredients to commemorate the heritage and history of the local Phoenix community.

Executive chef Chaz Frankenfield and Carcara’s chef de cuisine, Angy Dykstra, say they were inspired by the five C’s of Arizona: cattle, citrus, copper, cotton and climate, which served as an important role in Arizona’s economy early on and continue to play a strong cultural role in the community today. Their menu changes seasonally and uses locally sourced ingredients, influenced by the rich traditions of the Southwest, including Native American and Sonoran-inspired dishes.

Carcara is located on the hotel’s southeast corner, accessible through the ground floor lobby of the hotel and the 3rd Street entrance. For more information, call 602-817-5400 or visit www.carcararestaurant.com.