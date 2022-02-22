Celebrate National Margarita Day, Feb. 22

National Margarita Day is Feb. 22, and these North Central Phoenix restaurants are ready to celebrate.

Angry Crab Shack

Angry Crab Shack is welcoming diners in on Feb. 22 to sip on the Crabarita, made with Cazadores Reposado, triple sec, organic sour mix, splash of orange juice, and topped with a float of Grand Mariner. Or celebrate with a frozen margarita and customize it with a flavor including mango, lime, strawberry or passionfruit-guava.

Visit Angry Crab Shack in North Central at 2808 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-956-3088 or visit www.angrycrabshack.com.

Los Sombreros

Guests dining in at Los Sombreros can enjoy a crispy taco platter (crispy potato taco, crispy chicken taco and crispy carnitas taco) and two margaritas for just $22.22. The offer is available at Los Sombreros Uptown Phoenix, which reopened Feb. 3 after being closed since November 2020, Mesa, and Scottsdale locations.

The Crispy Taco Platter being featured on National Margarita Day is just one of four new Oaxaca-inspired shareable plates on the Los Sombreros menu. The others are the Huitlacoche Crepes, Tlayuda and Sopes — each featuring the complex flavors of Central Mexico that Los Sombreros is known for.

Los Sombreros margarita flights will also be available, as well as takeout margaritas in single serving or buckets.

Visit the Uptown Phoenix location at 322 E. Camelback Rd. For additional information, call 602-601-6390 or visit www.lossombreros.com.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is serving up deals on three margaritas. The Margarita on “the Rocks,” made with Teremana Blanco by Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, Grand Marnier, agave, lime with a chili lime salt rim; the Peaks Margarita made with Lunazul silver tequila, Triple Sec, agave nectar and fresh lime juice, each made-to-order; and the house margarita for $4.

Twin Peaks is locally operated by a husband and wife team with three Valley locations. In North Central, visit them at 2135 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.twinpeaksrestaurant.com.