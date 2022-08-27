Escape the everyday at Century Grand

Launched in 2019 by the team at Barter & Shake, Century Grand houses three turn-of-the-century-inspired cocktail bars serving specialty craft cocktails within an immersive environment.

Filled with the sights and sounds of a bygone era, each experience is a unique escape from the everyday — Platform 18 is a replica Pullman train car, complete with a snowy landscape rushing by outside the car windows; Grey Hen Rx is a New Orleans apothecary-inspired cocktail bar; and UnderTow takes travelers on a below-deck nautical adventure. This is a 21+ drinking establishment (although they do serve “temperance” items); they do not offer food. Reservations are recommended.

Century Grand, open Tuesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to midnight, is located at 3626 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. For information, call 602-739-1388 or visit www.centurygrandphx.com.

Explore Platform 18

Platform 18 launched a new cocktail menu this month. Rio Grande Desiré Street Market Single Track South Crescent

Explore UnderTow

The Book of Hâo

