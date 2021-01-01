Genuine Concepts to open new flagship restaurant

Set to debut in February, Genuine Concepts will launch its flagship namesake restaurant in the space that previously housed The VIG Uptown. The Genuine will deliver an elevated dining experience built around Chef Jeremy Pacheco’s main tool, a custom-crafted Forno Bravo wood-fired oven that will touch nearly every dish on the menu.

The VIG Uptown at 6015 N. 16th St., closed its doors in December to make way for The Genuine. A new location will be announced soon.

Located in what was originally a mid-century modern bank designed by famed architect, Ralph Haver, The Genuine will invite guest to enter via a fire-pit lounge into the main dining room, highlighted by the former bank vault, now a back bar, and a semi-open kitchen built around the massive wood-burning oven.

