Get ready for 10 days of delicious, diverse dining

The annual Spring Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW) makes its return this month and brings with it a showcase of some of the state’s best dining.

Set to take place at participating dining establishments Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 29, the event will feature specific three-course menus at a variety of restaurants throughout the state. During the culinary event, participating restaurants offer three-course prix fixe menus for $33, $44 or $55 per person, or even per couple in some instances.

Dishes not normally served are often featured on ARW menus, giving chefs a chance to think further outside their creative box and use seasonal items while giving diners a taste of something new. Some restaurants also offer wine pairing selections to accompany the menu for an additional cost. Takeout is available at participating restaurants.

Beginning May 1, a complete list of Spring Arizona Restaurant Week participants and their menus will be posted online at http://arizonarestaurantweek.com.