Hard seltzer comes to North Central taproom

By Kathryn M. Miller

A Colorado-based brewing company is bringing its hard seltzer brand to North Central Phoenix with the opening of a taproom in the former Phoenix Beer Co. building. At press time, a grand opening event is scheduled for Friday, April 29.

Founded in 2019 by brothers Hunter and Warren Wood, the Elevated Seltzer brand is backed by years of experience in the craft brew industry.

“We grew up in this industry, so we aren’t just some people that decided to start a brewery one day and give it our best shot,” shared co-founder and CEO Hunter Wood, “we’ve had decades spent learning the industry, studying brands and trends that have allowed us to produce high quality products and serve the industry and consumers to the best of our abilities.”

Wood says that not all hard seltzers are created equal, “There are some that are produced by just mixing vodka and seltzer water (harsh alcohol taste), some are made using malt (beer undertones) and then the category we fall into, which is produced using a sugar brew as your alcohol base.”

The drink menu at the new taproom will highlight the brand’s craft hard seltzers on tap as well as utilized in cocktails and slushies.

“We will have at least eight of our flavors on at any given time with four of them being 5% ABV and four of them being 7.5% ABV, the core flavors are Lemon-Lime Cucumber, Pina Colada, Cherry-Lime, Acai (all 5%ABV) Mango, Pomegranate-Apple, Mixed-Berry and Grapefruit (all 7.5%ABV).

Food items range from a build your own burger or pizza to the Fuego Chicken Sandwich (with pepper jack, tomato, roasted green chile and crispy tortilla strips) and the France-Salmon En Croute (baked salmon with cream cheese and spinach filling, wrapped in a light puff pastry). Appetizers include Tempura Avocado and red or green Smothered Fries and much more; salads and soups are also available.

Wood described the vibe of the new location as a modern craft taproom, with décor fitting the brand, including a blueprint of the plane logo on the wall, wood finishes and the brand’s blue color scheme throughout. The 3,600-square-foot taproom will seat 132 people, with bar, booth and table seating. Add to that a dog-friendly patio, along with plenty of TVs and a great sound system for music. Which all sounds like a good fit for this North Central location.

“We decided on the Arizona market as some of our taproom partners rave about Arizona,” shared Wood. When he and his brother, Warren, came to Arizona, they “instantly fell in love with the state, city and culture of Arizona.”

“As we were searching for properties we had a few great ones presented to us but 7th Street had exactly what we were looking for and having previously been a taproom seemed like a natural fit with an already amazing vibe we could capitalize on.”

Elevated Seltzer taproom is located at 5813 N. 7th St. For additional information, visit www.elvtdseltzer.com or follow them on social media.