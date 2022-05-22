New location coming for Little Miss enthusiasts

Little Miss BBQ announced plans to open a new Midtown location this fall.

The popular central Texas style barbecue restaurant currently has two Arizona locations, and will open in the iconic A-frame on Central Avenue, south of Thomas Road. The spot was most recently Honey Bear’s BBQ, which closed its Central location earlier this year.

Little Miss BBQ says that part of its secret to delicious barbecue is using Arizona white oak, pecan, pistachio and mesquite firewood in their custom Camelback smokers. Another not so secret key to their flavorful barbecue,

“We use prime beef sourced from a single rancher who we believe creates the best tasting beef in the U.S. We then use our technique, simple seasoning and clean burning smokers to try and highlight the amazing beef, pork and turkey to highlight the quality without it getting lost in sauce and crazy flavors.”

In a March Facebook post announcing the new Midtown location, the owners said, “We are super excited about this old @ihop a-frame that @honeybearsbbq ran for so long.”

Until then, North Central diners can get their barbecue fix at the Sunnyslope location at 8901 N. 7th St., which is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the East Valley, visit them at 4301 E. University Dr., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-314-6922 or visit www.littlemissbbq.com.