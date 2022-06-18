Nook completes patio addition

Nook Kitchen’s patio plans that were announced at the beginning of this year are now complete. Misters are also at the ready now that warmer weather has arrived.

“It makes the entire place feel larger, more open, and has been a somewhat seamless extension,” said Nook founder and co-owner Frank Vairo. “When our large interior windows are open, the interior dining room appears larger as well.”

Nook Kitchen is located at 4231 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. For additional information, call or visit www.nookkitchen.com.