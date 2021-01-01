North Central News

 
Peter Piper says goodbye to tokens and tickets

February 2022

Game tokens and paper prize tickets will soon be a thing of the past at Phoenix Peter Piper Pizza locations.

The family-friendly restaurant chain is rolling out technology upgrades this year that include a new funpass game card, replacing traditional game tokens and paper prize tickets, starting with its Phoenix and Albuquerque locations. The funpass allows guests to purchase and reload cards directly from a kiosk to play games in Peter Piper’s “Game On” arcade area. Cards can also accumulate points to redeem for additional playing time or prizes either that same day or on a subsequent visit.

Other changes include upgrades to the restaurants’ online ordering and birthday party scheduling process.

