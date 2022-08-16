Postino takes a bite out of inflation

Postino WineCafé has launched “inflation-busting summer deals,” which will be available through Labor Day.

The restaurant introduced a lineup of ways to save this summer, starting off with free delivery every weekday Monday through Friday via www.postinowinecafe.com (direct online orders only, not valid on third-party sites).

Those who are looking to get out of the house, now on Thursdays, Postino offers its $25 Bruchetta Board and Bottle of Wine all day long (usually reserved for Mondays and Tuesdays after 8pm). Follow @postinowinecafe on social media, where the weekly secret password will be announced to unlock this deal.

In addition, wine fans who have signed up for Postino’s brand new wine club, Wine Cult, will receive a complimentary glass of wine, each week (valid for first drink, limit one redemption per week).

These summer deals will last through Sept. 5. Postino has eight locations in Arizona. For additional information, visit www.postinowinecafe.com.

Tagged bruschetta, dining deals, summer dining