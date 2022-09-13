Ten-day dine around returns

This month, Valley diners will once again have the opportunity to take a tasting tour around the state as the Fall Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW) returns. The Arizona Restaurant Association (ARA) will host its bi-annual 10-day culinary event at participating dining establishments Sept. 16–25.

“Our Arizona Restaurant Week events are a fantastic deal for diners that want to explore Arizona’s culinary scene at a fraction of what they would pay on a normal visit,” said Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO Steve Chucri. “This allows the dining community to support the hospitality industry — which is still recovering from the devastating impact of COVID-19, price increases and labor shortages — while enjoying a fantastic menu not usually offered at these establishments. It’s a win-win for everyone and we greatly appreciate the support of our loyal culinary enthusiasts.”

During the event, restaurants will highlight the incredible and widely varying talents of their chefs, and the ARA will showcase the vast array of unique dining choices the state has to offer.

Fall Arizona Restaurant Week features specific three-course menus offered at three price points — $33, $44 and $55 per person. In addition to the three-course ARW menus, many restaurants also offer wine pairing selections to accompany each dish for an additional cost. Takeout is also available at participating restaurants.

More than 100 restaurants are already committed to the 2022 event. For up-to-date information, visit www.arizonarestaurantweek.com.