The Genuine opens in North Central

Phoenix-based hospitality group Genuine Concepts opened its first-ever flagship restaurant in late April.

With a culinary focus on Chef Jeremy Pacheco’s “elevated wood-fired fare,” the former The VIG Uptown location has been transformed into The Genuine, a light-filled, indoor-outdoor mid-century modern gem.

Located on 16th Street, just north of Bethany Home Road in what was once a bank designed by famed local architect, Ralph Haver, the restaurant maintains and refreshed its mid-century roots.

The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner, plus weekend brunch, and Pacheco’s menu of shareable, wood-fired cuisine includes items such as the House-Made Garlic Knot Pull-Apart Bread, Wood Oven Roasted Mussels with orange blossom ale and Schreiner’s sausage, or Charred Spanish Octopus, cooked to order inside the open kitchen’s custom Forno Bravo oven. Plus, roasted chicken, pizzas, pastas and an ever-changing selection of sharable charcuteries and artisan cheeses, all paired with Genuine’s signature selection local craft beers, wines and cocktails.

The Genuine is located at 6015 N. 16th St., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-633-1187 or visit www.genuineconcepts.us.