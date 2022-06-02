From the Editor: June 2022

Hello, North Central Neighbors — welcome to summer in the city!

For our June issue, I had the opportunity to speak with one of our amazing North Central residents, Chrystal Wilder, who will celebrate her 100th birthday this month. Ms. Chrystal shared a little bit about her life, her memories of Phoenix in the 50s and some advice for younger generations.

On the other end of the age spectrum is a story about a young Royal Palm resident, Cecelia, who is making a difference in her neighborhood. She built a “Multi-Solution Mini Box” that not only serves as a book and art sharing library, but has become a gathering space for the community.

In this month’s Café Chat feature, Marjorie Rice sat down with the sisters who co-own Aunt Chilada’s — a fixture in North Central with roots going back more than a century.

You will find these stories as well as news from neighbors, community organizations, area schools and businesses, as well as events taking place in and around North Central and more.

Finally, with the summer months upon us, it is important to remember that Arizona’s heat is nothing to be taken lightly. By being mindful of the dangers that an Arizona summer brings, we can enjoy the good things that summertime offers, and get through the next few months without preventable tragedies.

In the meantime, thank you for your readership — we hope you enjoy our June issue!

All my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net