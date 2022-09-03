AHS offers fun for all ages

The Arizona Human Society (AHS) is offering two programs this month geared toward ages 8 to 17.

First up, is the Reading For Fun program, for ages 8–11. The program gives children a chance to practice their reading skills while enriching the lives of the pups cared for at AHS. Reading Fur Fun takes place at the Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus. The cost is $10. Dates and times vary.

Humane Teens is accepting applications from those age 14–17 for the fall semester, which begins in September. Participants can accrue volunteer service hours while training in animal handling skills with this unique leadership opportunity for teens. Those who are passionate about the welfare of animals will gain some of the skills necessary for a potential career working with pets.

For additional information, visit www.azhumane.org/youth or call 602-997-7585.