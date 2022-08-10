North Central News

 
Library offers programs for young residents

August 2022

The Phoenix Public Library Yucca Branch will offer a variety of programs for families throughout the month of August.

Tuesdays, enjoy Toddler Time, for ages 24–36 months, and Family Storytime, for ages birth to 5 years, events, 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., respectively. On Thursdays, BabyTime, for those up to age 2, will be held at 9:30 a.m., and on Fridays, enjoy Music & Movement, ages birth to 5 years old, from 9:30–10 a.m.

The library is also a Kids Café location, which offers free, healthy meals to children through age 18 on designated days. The meals are provided by St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance.

Located at 5648 N. 15th Ave., the Yucca Library is open 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday, Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; closed Sunday. For additional information call or visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.

