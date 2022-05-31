Musical theater camps offered this summer

Valley Youth Theatre will bring the magic of musical theatre to area youths during its four-week, two-week and one-week summer camps.

Campers will help create a full musical production from audition to performance alongside professional teaching artists who will provide foundational training in acting, singing and dance. Family and friends will applaud their hard work on the final day of camp with a performance.

Optional before and after care will be available. Classes run June 6–July 1, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily. Two- and one-week camps are also available, July 11–22 and July 25–29, respectively.

Valley Youth Theatre is located at 525 N. 1st St., Phoenix. For pricing and more information, call 602-253-8188 or visit www.vyt.com/education/camps.