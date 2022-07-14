New early childhood resource centers open

Southwest Human Development announced that the doors are now open at two new community centers created to help an underserved area of the community improve access to educational programs.

A new Solano Elementary Enrollment and Resource Center (at 1526 W. Missouri, Phoenix) and the Longview Elementary School Head Start Building (at 1209 E. Indian School, Phoenix) both celebrated grand opening events June 10.

The facilities will be hubs of community collaboration and have been renovated into new early childhood and social service professional space. The two brand new facilities are in the Osborn School District and will serve as Enrollment and Resource Centers for families with children birth to age 5.

For more information visit www.swhd.org or call Southwest Human Development at (602) 266-5976.