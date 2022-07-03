Phoenix public pools open

Valley residents looking for cool activities or swim lessons this summer can head to a City of Phoenix public pool in their area.

Phoenix’s public pools are open six days a week seasonally from Memorial Day weekend through July 31 (closed Fridays), and on weekends only August through Labor Day. Pools in and near North Central Phoenix that will be open on weekends in August through Labor Day include Encanto, Paradise Valley, Perry and Sunnyslope.

Those looking for swim lessons can take advantage of Session C: July 5-14; and Session D July 18–28. Swim lessons cost $3-$15, depending on class.

Entrance to Phoenix pools is free for kids at most locations, $3 for adults and $1 for seniors. Check with the pool location for pricing. For more information, visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/pools.