Pueblo Grande offers summertime storytelling

Pueblo Grande Museum, a 1,500-year-old archaeological site once inhabited by the Ancestral Sonoran Desert People, will offer three free, virtual Summertime Storytelling events in June.

Each weekly event will showcase a different story from a talented Native American children’s author, including Traci Sorrel, Monique Gray Smith and Violet Duncan. Young residents are invited to join these authors in a virtual storytelling of their family focused books on three Saturdays in June. Links to each of the free videos will be available on the museum’s website and through Activenet, June 11 through Aug. 30.

“At the Mountain’s Base” by Traci Sorrell will be presented June 11. In this lyrical picture book, a family, separated by duty and distance, waits for a loved one to return home. This picture book celebrating the bonds of a Cherokee family and the bravery of history-making women pilots.

June 18 brings “My Heart Fills with Happiness” by Monique Gray Smith. This book celebrates happiness and invites children to reflect on the little things in life that bring them joy.

Finally, enjoy “You are Loved by Me / Kisakihitin” by Violet Duncan on June 25. This story expresses love, joy and gratitude with warmhearted messages of multigenerational love in both the English and Cree language.

Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park is located at 4619 E. Washington St., Phoenix, and offers programming for residents of all ages. For additional information, call 602-495-0901 or visit www.pueblogrande.com.