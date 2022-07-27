Registration for Head Start is open

The City of Phoenix Head Start Birth to Five Program provides comprehensive early childhood development and family support services to income-eligible families with children ages 0–5 and at-risk pregnant women. The program focuses on school readiness through early learning opportunities that promote strong child outcomes in the areas of social and emotional development, language, cognitive, early reading, science, math and physical development.

Programs currently are offering on-line and in-person services. Availability depends on area. Families enrolled in Early Head Start Home Visitation Program option are receiving services via on-line applications. Child care partnership sites are open and operating at reduced capacity, and preschool center-based classrooms are currently enrolling.

For more information and to apply, visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices and click on the “Early Head & Head Start” link or call 602-262-4040.