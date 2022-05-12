Registration open for all-day PHXPlays Summer Camp

Families looking for summer childcare or activities for kids are invited to check out the All-Day PHXPlays Summer Camps at City of Phoenix community centers throughout the city. Some sites offer swimming, field trips, free meals and snacks and much more.

In North Central, contact the Longview Neighborhood Rec Center (4040 N. 14th St., 85014; 602-534-6570), Sunnyslope Community Center (802 E. Vogel Ave., 85020; 602-262-6661), or the Washington Activity Center (2240 W. Citrus Way, 85015; 602-262-6971) for specific camp information.

The PHX Plays Summer Camps will get underway beginning May 23, with dates varying depending on location. For more information and registration, visit www.phoenix.gov/parks and click on the “Classes and Programs” link.