Young animal lovers welcome at summer camp

This year, Arizona Humane Society will return with even more fun with pets for young animal lovers.

The award-winning summer camp is geared toward youth ages 5–17 — whether an aspiring future veterinarian, animal rescuer, wildlife rehabilitator or advocate for living creatures, the program will allow participants to get up-close-and-personal with pets.

The lineup of animal camps teach kids how to train and care for animals, be responsible pet guardians, align their choices with their values and make the community a safer and more compassionate place for all animals. Campers will have hands-on learning opportunities with a variety of animals.

To learn more, visit www.azhumane.org/youth-camps.