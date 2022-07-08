Weekend Phoenix area freeway restrictions, July 8–11
July 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is only reporting two major restrictions on Valley freeways for this weekend, July 8–11, including westbound I-10, which will be closed between US 60 and 32nd Street for bridge work.
Drivers should be aware of the following restrictions:
- Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 32nd Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 11). Westbound I-10 on-ramps between Elliot Road and 40th Street closed. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Watson and Miller roads in Buckeye from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (July 9) for ongoing widening project.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.