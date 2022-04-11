Application portal for Phoenix small business pandemic relief grant closes April 15

April 2022
Phoenix small business owners can seek up to $15,000 through a City of Phoenix program to offset costs and losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the window of opportunity is closing. The PHXbizGrants application portal closes at 5 p.m., Friday, April 15.
Nearly 3,000 Phoenix small businesses have tapped the more than $20 million in grants offered by the city since the programs began in May 2020. Grants are available for Phoenix businesses showing COVID-19 related revenue losses when comparing any month since March 2021 with the same month in 2019 or 2020. Grants do not have to be repaid.
Grant awards are based on the number of employees and business location inside the city of Phoenix. Businesses are eligible if they currently operate in Phoenix, have been operated in Phoenix for at least one year, have 25 or fewer employees, and have less than $3 million in annual revenue.
Eligible businesses from all over the city have been applying for and receiving, grants, which are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Grant funds have been used by businesses to cover back rent and utilities, buy materials needed to adapt to pandemic requirements, offer expanded employee benefits, and retention or hiring bonuses. Any expense allowed by the IRS as a business deduction is eligible for the grant funds.
Sole practitioners, gig economy workers and home businesses are among those eligible applicants who have been awarded PHXbizGrants.
Free application assistance is available to eligible applicants from the City’s partner, Local First Arizona. Contact their office at 602-777-7636 or email phoenixgrants@localfirstaz.com. Application assistance is available in English and Spanish. Complete information and a link to the application are on the City’s program website.
