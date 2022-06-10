Closures along I-10, I-17 and Greenway Road this weekend (June 10–13)
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reporting a number of closures and restrictions on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (June 10-13), including I-17 off- and on-ramps at Greenway Road.
The department asks that drivers allow extra travel time and stay alert for work crews in these areas:
- Northbound I-17 off- and on-ramps and southbound I-17 off-ramp closed at Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 13) for regional drainage system project. Detour: Consider alternate routes including Cactus or Bell roads. Note: WB Greenway Road is already closed near I-17 (started June 3) and is scheduled to reopen in late June following roadway reconstruction.
- Broadway Road closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 13) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The I-10 “connector ramp” between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. I-10 WB off-ramp at Broadway also closed. Detour: Alternate routes include SR 143 plus University and Priest drives to travel beyond the closure.
- Eastbound I-10 closed at 99th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (June 11) for bridge deck joint work. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Dysart Road, Fairway Drive and Avondale Boulevard also closed.
- Westbound SR 24 (Gateway Freeway) closed between Ellsworth Road and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday (June 12) for pavement maintenance.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight at the Gila River Bridge west of SR 587 (south of Chandler) from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday (June 11) for barrier wall repairs.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and alternate route information.