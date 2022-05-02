Council Chambers reopen to public meeting attendance

May 2022
The City of Phoenix announced last week that it will reopen the Council Chambers to the public for in-person attendance starting with this week’s Phoenix City Council meeting, Tuesday, May 3.
Members of the public who wish to participate in Council meetings will now have three options to participate: in person, by phone and virtually via Webex. The meetings are also aired live on Phoenix Channel 11 and livestreamed at www.phoenix.gov/phxtv.
City Council Chambers will open one hour before each meeting starts. Attendees must go through a security checkpoint at the front entrance. Depending on how many people attend, members of the public may be seated in the upper chambers, the lower chambers, or in City Hall.
Those interested in speaking at the meeting will no longer fill out paper cards. Instead, there are easy-to-use kiosks where a request to speak may be submitted.
For additional information on attending City Council meetings, visit www.phoenix.gov/cityclerk/publicmeetings/city-council-meetings