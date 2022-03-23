Diaspora Showcase Africa presents ‘Koras and Guitars’ April 16

March 2022
Showing at the Mesa Arts Center’s Nesbitt-Elliott Playhouse, the 19th Diaspora Showcase Africa, produced by Kwevi Quaye, presents “Koras and Guitars.” The show is an acoustic exploration of the songs of the legendary South African artist Miriam Makeba, presented alongside the collections of VOGUE featured and award-winning African designers.
The all-star lineup includes Kora instrumentalist Karamo Susso from Mali, Arouna Diarra from Burkinafaso, guitarist Fernando Perdomo from the movie, “Echo In The Canyon,” singer-songwriter, Bumi Thomas, designers Maria K Adeeko (Nigeria), Kwame Koranteng (Ghana), Farouque Abdela (Tanzania), Else Hardjopawiro (Suriname), and Moshood (Nigeria) and traditional dancers from Togo.
Guests will be treated to a evening of entertainment, at this multi-cultural event with various food profiles from the five regions of Africa.
“Koras and Guitars” will be held Saturday, April 16. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner is from 6–6:45 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. An after party will be held at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $250. Tickets are available via Eventbrite. For additional information, visit www.diasporashowcase.com.