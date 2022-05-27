No holiday weekend closures along state highways, May 27–30

May 2022
Those traveling Arizona’s highways this holiday weekend — whether in town or out — will find the roads free of construction closures, according to Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
The agency and its contractors are not scheduling any full construction or maintenance closures along state highways from Friday afternoon, May 27, through Monday night, May 30, to limit impacts on holiday weekend travel. They do, however, ask drivers to prepare to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through existing work zones.
For those who are traveling out of town this weekend, ADOT offers these holiday weekend safe driving recommendations:
Motorists also should pack extra drinking water and other items including blankets, a first aid kit, flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cell phone and charger, snacks, baby diapers if necessary and a small tool kit.
And whether staying in town or heading to higher elevations, never drive while impaired. Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary. The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says that Impaired Driving Deployment activities will be taking place during the Memorial Day Weekend throughout the state by 85 law enforcement agencies, including specially trained drug recognition experts (DRE’s) who will be working DUI Patrols.
Drivers can find real-time highway conditions on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at www.az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a highway closure or other major traffic event occurs, the free app available at www.adotalerts.com will send critical information directly