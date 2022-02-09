Nominate a local elementary school to receive a learning garden

February 2022
Valley residents have the opportunity to win a learning garden for their favorite elementary school in Arizona, courtesy of Dole Packaged Foods and Bashas’ and Food City supermarkets.
Now through Feb. 28, Arizona residents can fill out an application online to nominate their favorite K-5 school in the state (located within a 10-mile distance of a Bashas’ or Food City grocery store) for a chance to receive a learning garden.
Two elementary schools will receive the comprehensive Captain Planet Foundation Project Learning Garden program, valued at $3,000. The Learning Garden comes complete with a raised bed garden, lesson kits, schoolyard garden supplies, a fully equipped garden cooking cart, and strategies for garden maintenance. If the school already has a garden, it is still eligible to enter for a chance to win a garden expansion package.
The two elementary schools selected to receive learning gardens will be notified and announced in March. Applications can be found online at www.bashas.com or www.captainplanetfoundation.org/contest/bashas.