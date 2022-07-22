Phoenix area freeway closures this weekend, July 22–25
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reporting a number of Phoenix area freeway closures for the Weekend of July 22–25, including Eastbound I-10, between US 60 and Loop 202, and Broadway Road in Tempe.
In addition, Interstate 40 lane restrictions will occur over the next month in the Flagstaff area for resurfacing and bridge work. I-40 is narrowed to one lane in work zones. Drivers should allow extra time and consider traveling outside of peak traffic hours — including on weekends.
Drivers should be aware of the following restrictions in the Valley:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 25). Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Broadway and Ray roads closed. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. HOV ramps between US 60 and I-10 closed.
- Broadway Road closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 25) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The I-10 “connector ramp” between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway also closed.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) narrowed to three lanes between Chandler Boulevard and Warner Road from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (July 23) for maintenance work.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT site for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.