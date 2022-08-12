Phoenix-area freeway restrictions and closures for Aug. 12–15
August 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting that sections of westbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix and stretches of State Route 143 near Sky Harbor Airport will experience closures and restrictions this weekend. In addition, North Central neighbors will be impacted by State Route 51 off-ramp closures at Glendale Avenue/Lincoln Drive.
Here are the scheduled weekend restrictions for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways for this weekend, Aug. 12–15:
- North- and southbound SR 51 off-ramps at Glendale Avenue/Lincoln Drive closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 14) for City of Phoenix pavement improvement project. Plan on lane restrictions along Glendale Avenue near SR 51. Detour: Consider using other SR 51 exits including off-ramps at Indian School Road, Highland Avenue, Colter Street, Bethany Home Road or Northern Avenue.
- Southbound SR 143 closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 14) for work on I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Northbound SR 143 also closed between I-10 and Washington Street (near Sky Harbor Airport) from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15)
- Westbound I-10 closed between 51st Avenue and 75th Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 14) for new lane striping as part of recent pavement improvement project. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 also closed.
- Eastbound I-10 (toward Tucson) narrowed to three lanes between Elliot and Warner roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) for traffic switch as part of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.