Phoenix-area freeway restrictions this weekend, Aug. 5–8
August 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) reports these scheduled closures or restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Aug. 5-8). Drivers should all extra travel times in these areas.
- Westbound US 60 closed between Loop 101 and McClintock Drive in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 8) for freeway maintenance. Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound US 60 closed.
- Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 8) for ADOT’s I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
- Broadway Road closed in both directions between 48th and 55th streets (near I-10) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 8) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road closed.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) right two lanes closed between Warner and Baseline roads from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) for pavement maintenance.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT site for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.