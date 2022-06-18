Phoenix area weekend freeway closures include multiple areas of I-10
June 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reporting a busy weekend for construction and maintenance work as part of improvement projects along Interstate 10 in the Phoenix area. The department encourages drivers to use alternate routes to use to avoid any of the following closures taking place June 17–20:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” interchange) and SR 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (June 18) for tunnel maintenance. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack closed.
- Primary Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 starting at the Stack interchange and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.
- Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (June 20) for tunnel maintenance. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic will need to exit to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to travel to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed.
- Primary detour: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street).
- Westbound Greenway Road remains closed near I-17 until late June for roadway reconstruction as part of regional drainage system project. The northbound I-17 off- and on-ramps and southbound off-ramp at Greenway Road also are closed.
- Detour: Consider alternate routes including Cactus or Bell roads.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 20) for bridge and utility work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed.
- Primary Detour: Drivers can detour on eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 in the Tempe/Chandler areas and use westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure.
- Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 from 8 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (June 19). Westbound I-10 then narrowed to two lanes between Elliot and Baseline roads from noon Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 20).
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT site for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.