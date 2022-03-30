Phoenix to hold FY 2022–23 budget hearings — community input sought

March 2022
The City of Phoenix Trial Budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022–23, proposed by Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton, is ready for public review and comment.
“As presented, the Trial Budget provides the resources necessary to address critical City Council and community priorities while at the same time ensuring financial flexibility,” said Barton in a released statement. “As the local economy continues to react to global economic and geopolitical events, this proposed trial budget ensures that Phoenix, as always, is positioned to ensure that our residents and employees are adequately protected.”
During the month of April, the Budget and Research Department will hold 11 virtual budget hearings, inviting residents to attend and give public comment. The first budget hearing will take place on Saturday, April 2, at 10 a.m. Residents can register to participate and request to speak at www.phoenix.gov/budget/hearings.
The proposed trial budget for FY 2022–23 is projecting a General Fund surplus of $76 million and includes proposed funds for the following focus areas: affordable housing ($1.5 million), climate and sustainability ($1.3 million), economic development, planning and innovation ($1.6 million), historic preservation and arts ($0.3 million), homelessness, immigrant/refugee support and fast track cities ($3.0 million), parks and recreation and library ($2.7 million), public safety and criminal justice ($6.3 million), and roadway safety ($0.6 million). More information on how the General Fund surplus is recommended to be allocated is included in the FY 2022-23 City Manager’s Trial Budget report available at www.phoenix.gov/budget.
Part of the City of Phoenix’s total budget, the General Fund is made up of resources including general sales tax, property taxes, revenue distributed by the state from income tax, sales and vehicle taxes, and some fines and fees. It supports services such as libraries, parks, senior and youth programs and police and fire services.
After community review, Barton will present a revised proposed budget to the Phoenix City Council on May 3. The City Council is expected to decide on the budget on May 17. The approved budget will take effect July 1, 2022.
Residents are encouraged to participate in upcoming virtual budget hearings. The community is also encouraged to use the City’s FundPHX interactive tool to provide direct feedback on the proposed FY 2022–23 Trial Budget. All input received from the tool, at the budget hearings, or by contacting the Budget and Research Department directly at budget.research@phoenix.gov or by calling 602-262-4800, will be provided to the City Council, so they may consider community feedback prior to adopting the budget.
The City of Phoenix is holding 11 budget hearings including two bilingual community-wide hearings, one community-wide hearing, and eight hearings for individual council districts.
Hearing schedule:
The hearings will broadcast on PHXTV (Cox cable channel 11) and on the City of Phoenix’s YouTube page. Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/budget/hearings.