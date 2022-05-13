Portion of US 60 remains closed, other weekend freeway restrictions, May 13–16
May 2022
Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) reports that it is assisting the City of Tempe as it continues its work to repair US 60 near McClintock Drive following last weekend’s municipal water line break.
In addition to the US 60 closure, here are some of the freeway restrictions from ADOT’s weekend travel advisory for May 13–16:
- Eastbound US 60 is closed between I-10 and McClintock Drive while westbound US 60 is closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and McClintock Drive at this time for pavement repair work by the city of Tempe.
- Westbound I-10 closed between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway in the West Valley from 2 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 16) for pavement improvement project. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 also closed.
- Plan for lane restrictions along eastbound I-10 in areas between 24th Street (near Sky Harbor Airport) and Warner Road (Chandler area) this weekend.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend or visit the ADOT website for additional information.