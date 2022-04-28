Resident input sought for Community Assistance Program

April 2022
The City of Phoenix is asking residents to answer a 10-question survey to help them evaluate their Community Assistance Program (CAP).
The concept was originally developed in 1995 as a Phoenix Fire civilian response unit that works with firefighters to assist residents impacted by traumatic incidents.
The CAP units respond from fire stations throughout the Phoenix area, and work in partnership with the Phoenix Fire and Police Departments and social service agencies.
In July of 2021, the Phoenix City Council approved $15 million to expand CAP. The program will double from five Crisis Response units (CRU) to a total of 10. In addition, nine new Behavioral Health Units will be created.
The goal of CAP is to provide crisis intervention, victim assistance, behavioral health support, and connection to long-term supportive community resources.
The survey, which closes April 30, takes about five minutes, and is aimed at helping program coordinators identify areas for improvement and giving them a better understanding of how they can more effectively serve the community.
Take the survey:
English CAP – Community Assistance Program Survey (surveymonkey.com)