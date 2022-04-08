Scheduled closures or restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways, April 8–11
April 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reporting a number of weekend restrictions scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways due to improvement projects. Here are some of the major freeway restrictions scheduled this weekend, April 8–11:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and 24th Street (near Sky Harbor Airport) from 11 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday (April 9) for pavement sealing. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between I-17 and 24th Street closed, including the ramps from southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 at the “Mini-Stack.”
- Westbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and 43rd Avenue (in west Phoenix) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 11) for pavement improvement work. Click the Weekend Travel Advisory map for more information, including detour routes.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Guadalupe and Baseline roads from 3:30 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday (April 9) for paving as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed.
Also, next week is National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 11–15). Safety agencies across the country, including ADOT, are asking drivers to focus on safe driving and to pay attention when they see signs and other safety devices that tell them they are entering a work zone.
ADOT reminds drivers, “Please slow down and stay alert. Lives are on the line, including your own and those of your passengers and highway workers. Remember, Highway Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down.”
Visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.