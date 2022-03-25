Scheduled closures or restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways, March 25–28
March 2022
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) freeway closures or restrictions are scheduled this weekend (March 25–28) for improvement projects in the Phoenix area.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between Loop 101 and 75th Avenue in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 28) for pavement improvement work. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including McDowell or Buckeye roads.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Priest Drive and Loop 101 in the Tempe area from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (March 26) for pavement maintenance. Westbound Loop 202 then closed between Loop 101 and Priest Drive from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday (March 27). Detour: Consider alternate routes via I-10, US 60 and Loop 101 in the Phoenix and Tempe areas. Click the Weekend Travel Advisory map for more information.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) on-ramps at Hayden and Scottsdale roads as well as Tatum Boulevard in the northeast Valley closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 27) for pavement maintenance. Westbound Loop 101 right lane also closed between Hayden and Scottsdale roads. Detour: Consider alternate routes while on-ramps are closed (including westbound Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd/Bell Road to northbound 56th St).
- Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane at 16th Street from 3 a.m. to noon Saturday (March 26) for center barrier wall repairs. Northbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes at 16th Street. DETOUR: Allow extra travel time and consider using I-10 near downtown Phoenix as an alternate route. Note: I-17 also closed intermittently overnight near Seventh Avenue between 11 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday (March 27) for utility work. Expect brief rolling closures up to 20 minutes each time. I-17 ramps and frontage roads at Seventh Avenue also will be closed at times overnight. Allow extra travel time.
- 24th Street closed in both directions at the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (March 26) for traffic signal work. Only right turns allowed at on- and off-ramps. DETOUR: Alternate routes include 32nd Street.
Visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.