North Central News

 
Home / News Updates / Scheduled closures or restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways, March 4–7

Scheduled closures or restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways, March 4–7

March 2022

From the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), here are the scheduled restrictions for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways (March 4–7):

  • Westbound I-10 closed between 75h Avenue and Loop 101 in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 7) for pavement improvement project. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 also closed.
  • I-10 closed intermittently (up to 15 minutes each time) between 16th Street and Seventh Avenue north of downtown Phoenix from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday (March 6) for APS overhead power line work. Several ramps in the area will be closed for the duration of the work.
  • Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to four lanes (right lane closed) in areas between Pima Road/Princess Drive and SR 51 in the north Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (March 6). Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Tatum Boulevard closed.
  • Both Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (March 5) for overhead sign work. Click the Weekend Travel Advisory map for more information.

Visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Like what you see? Share it!

About Kathryn M. Miller

Kathryn M. Miller is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS. Reach her at kathryn@northcentralnews.net.

View all posts by Kathryn M. Miller →

Related Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Our Advertisers

 
 